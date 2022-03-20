Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SNMP opened at $0.59 on Friday. Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.20.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

