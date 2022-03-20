Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after buying an additional 1,767,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after buying an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,658,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXAS opened at $66.98 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $140.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

