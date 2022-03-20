Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exagen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of XGN stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 14.62, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exagen by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 858,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after purchasing an additional 467,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 266,001 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter valued at $2,487,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Exagen during the third quarter valued at $1,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

