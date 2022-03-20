Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.80.

Get Exelon alerts:

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. Exelon has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $44.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.