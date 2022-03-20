Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Up to $19.13

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.13, but opened at $19.61. Expensify shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 1,129 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXFY. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. 16.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

