Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

