Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to report $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. 609,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,666. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.09%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman bought 2,800 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,780,000 after buying an additional 91,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,329,000 after purchasing an additional 89,942 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,501,000 after purchasing an additional 75,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,764,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

