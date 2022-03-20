FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their target price on FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $301.91.

Shares of FDX opened at $218.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.66. FedEx has a twelve month low of $199.03 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 20.67 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

