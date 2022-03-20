Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,800

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.46) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($29.91) to GBX 2,200 ($28.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital raised Fevertree Drinks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Fevertree Drinks to a hold rating and set a $1,870.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,353.33.

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

