Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stake Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $8,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

