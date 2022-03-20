Financial Contrast: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Indonesia Energy and Riley Exploration Permian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 1 0 3.00

Indonesia Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 74.71%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.08%. Given Riley Exploration Permian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Riley Exploration Permian is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 122.21 -$6.95 million N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian $151.04 million 3.43 -$65.67 million ($5.10) -5.21

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Riley Exploration Permian.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A Riley Exploration Permian 4.45% 15.89% 8.51%

Summary

Riley Exploration Permian beats Indonesia Energy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

