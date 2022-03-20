First United Bank & Trust Purchases 5,995 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

First United Bank & Trust raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vontier were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 235,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 609.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 239,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 206,012 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 666,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,482,000 after acquiring an additional 96,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 3rd quarter worth $790,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vontier news, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $194,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $24.48 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 117.63%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

