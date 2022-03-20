First United Bank & Trust Sells 1,950 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

NYSE XOM opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

