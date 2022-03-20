FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Boston Partners raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,413 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $189,408,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after acquiring an additional 385,038 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 169.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 439,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,833,000 after acquiring an additional 276,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.50.

FLT opened at $239.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $295.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.95. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

