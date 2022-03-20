Fortem Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in McKesson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 64,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $299.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $299.63.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.