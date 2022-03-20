Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. 844,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,399. Fortis has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,094,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,165,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,588,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170,125 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,197,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,383,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.