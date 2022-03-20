Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,577 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $20,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,106,991 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,159 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

