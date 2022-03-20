Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from €84.90 to €83.40. The stock had previously closed at $34.06, but opened at $33.19. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $33.14, with a volume of 110 shares changing hands.

FMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

