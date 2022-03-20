Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.87 ($48.21).

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €32.66 ($35.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.