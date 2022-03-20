Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.87 ($48.21).
Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €32.66 ($35.89) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.23. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($87.91).
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
