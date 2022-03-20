FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.10 and last traded at $21.04. 102,133 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Get FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $832,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.