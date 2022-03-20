FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target Cut to $10.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.05.

Shares of FTCI opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market cap of $551.59 million and a P/E ratio of -4.99.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,381.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

