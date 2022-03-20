FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $33.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.03 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $13.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $139.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.14 million to $155.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $152.33 million, with estimates ranging from $126.00 million to $189.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, dropped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 5.89. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,592,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,309 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $11,638,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $9,832,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,625,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $169,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,830,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.