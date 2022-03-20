Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Full House Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of FLL opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.31 million, a PE ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 2.00. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.30 million. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 55.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 492.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

