Function X (FX) Price Tops $0.52 on Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00001245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Function X has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $211.40 million and $2.93 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,530.59 or 0.99920148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00067509 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00021601 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002330 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00015728 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00255835 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

