Fundamenta Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $125,787.16 and approximately $8,675.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045040 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.91 or 0.06940931 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,687.06 or 0.99950134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041022 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,371,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,000 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

