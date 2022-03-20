Furucombo Hits One Day Volume of $252,576.00 (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Furucombo has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $252,576.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,853.49 or 0.06894678 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,374.11 or 0.99969358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,513,836 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

