Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FUSN opened at $7.35 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $275,331 in the last quarter. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 88,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.