FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Adobe in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software company will earn $10.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $10.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $453.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $480.45 and its 200-day moving average is $572.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 1-year low of $407.94 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after buying an additional 211,062 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.