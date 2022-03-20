Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $179.72

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.72 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 188.20 ($2.45). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 185.20 ($2.41), with a volume of 89,337 shares changing hands.

GFRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 178.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 179.72. The company has a market capitalization of £205.67 million and a PE ratio of 47.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

