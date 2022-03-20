GAN (GAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ GAN opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $236.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.46. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.

GAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GAN by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GAN by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,801,000 after purchasing an additional 78,986 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of GAN by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 338,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GAN by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GAN by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

