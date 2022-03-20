GAN (GAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ GAN opened at $5.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56. The stock has a market cap of $236.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.46. GAN has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33.
GAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
