Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.
Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $119.61 on Friday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
