Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $165.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Get Garmin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $119.61 on Friday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Garmin will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Garmin by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.