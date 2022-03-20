Gas (GAS) Price Hits $4.79 on Major Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.79 or 0.00011518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gas has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $48.51 million and $18.81 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00045188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.46 or 0.06938944 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,515.40 or 0.99836181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00040675 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

