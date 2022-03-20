General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 144.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,257,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,904,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,318,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 227,632 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $95.59 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

