Genesis Shards Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Shards has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $674,848.16 and approximately $19,010.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,862.02 or 0.06915025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,377.86 or 0.99974413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00040712 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

