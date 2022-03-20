Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

NYSE GNE opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Genie Energy has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $172.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

