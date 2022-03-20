Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $481.86.
Genmab A/S stock opened at $36.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $49.07.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
