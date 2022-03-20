Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,687,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,552,898,000 after buying an additional 4,689,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,544 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,743,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,474,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,269,000 after purchasing an additional 822,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.10. 8,891,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,662,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.61. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.