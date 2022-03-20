Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $159.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,782,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,034. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $159.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.43. The company has a market capitalization of $281.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

