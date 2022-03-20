Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Allstate by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Allstate by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Allstate by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.50. 6,035,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,348. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.87 EPS. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total transaction of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

