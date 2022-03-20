Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,773 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Masco comprises approximately 2.4% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Masco by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 3,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.40. 5,294,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $51.59 and a 12 month high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

