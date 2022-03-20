GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $391.50.

OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $143.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.57. GN Store Nord A/S has a fifty-two week low of $129.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

