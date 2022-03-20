Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.75 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $202.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,850 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 40,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Gold Resource by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 132,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

