Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.18.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GDDFF shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of GDDFF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $4.30.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

