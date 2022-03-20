Grin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.71 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $15.95 million and $2.71 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,486.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,883.18 or 0.06949692 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00278606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.65 or 0.00770488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00093605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.82 or 0.00476828 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.05 or 0.00417114 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

