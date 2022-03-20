Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.76

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.76 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 17323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.
Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)
