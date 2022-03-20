Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 5,506 shares.The stock last traded at $28.31 and had previously closed at $27.72.

The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Simec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Simec by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Grupo Simec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

