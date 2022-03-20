H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Cut to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 148 to SEK 133 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.50.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

