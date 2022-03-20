HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.09, but opened at $14.60. HarborOne Bancorp shares last traded at $14.73, with a volume of 1,762 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total value of $748,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,500 in the last ninety days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HONE. StockNews.com lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 302,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,251,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 34.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 50.7% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 41,662 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 75.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

