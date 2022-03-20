Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:FRTY traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,541. Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $25.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

