Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) by 136.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period.

SUSB remained flat at $$24.72 on Friday. 131,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,081. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.57. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

